Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Supreme Court 'Batting 1.000' on Latest Opinions

The Supreme Court just concluded one of its most consequential weeks in recent memory, fostering landmark decisions with concealed carry gun rights, the protections of religious freedom, and sending abortion law back to the states.

And, from Megyn Kelly's perspective, the high court could not have handled this torrent of cases any better.

"So far, the court's batting 1.000 in this wave of opinions," Kelly, who has a juris doctor law degree, told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "There's not one that I disagree with legally."

From a legal standpoint, Kelly says the concealed carry and religious freedom cases were "easy" decisions. And with the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade (by a 5-4 vote), "it was a lot more controversial, obviously, but I think they really nailed it."

On one hand, Kelly says the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, as originally written, was "terrible legal precedence" and it "invented constitutional rights where they didn't exist."

And yet, she gives this current Supreme Court full credit for having the resolve to craft a flawless opinion.

"It was incredible to read," said Kelly, who spent five years covering the Supreme Court, before rocketing to fame as a prime-time TV host on Fox News a half-decade ago. "It was a thing of beauty. It was something conservative legal minds have been dreaming about for years.

"This isn't an activist court. This isn't an extremist court," Kelly added. "This was an answer to the activism and extremism that had been placed on to the American people."

The only problem with the Supreme Court rulings on Roe v. Wade (5-4), and Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (by a 6-3 vote), from Kelly's standpoint: Chief Justice John Roberts did not invoke a strong leadership role with these transformative decisions.

"[Roberts] chose to be an institutionalist, instead of someone who puts coalitions together," Kelly said. "So, I guess he'll feel real good about his legacy, in terms of what he thinks is best for the court — even though he has no influence on how actual decisions come down. That's not really a great place for him to be."

Kelly also had strong words for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who recently claimed Justice Clarence Thomas warranted impeachment from the Supreme Court, for allegedly "failing to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan. 6 commission from key information."

"I think AOC is a moron," Kelly continued. "I think AOC is not that smart. She really just wants to be a star, sort of a 'Kardashian' in Congress

"I guarantee you she hasn't read the decision. I guarantee you she has no understanding of what due process is."

"[AOC's] ridiculous push to impeach justices," Kelly concluded, "will go nowhere."

