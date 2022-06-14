Megyn Kelly to Newsmax: Fox News Trans Kid Story 'Irresponsible' to Air

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly ripped into her former network during a Tuesday interview on Newsmax, saying of a Fox story on a transgender teenager that it was "irresponsible to put it on the air."

"The problem is, the Fox News Channel mission is not to do reports that sound like MSNBC, right?" Kelly told "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "The Fox News Channel mission is to make sure that they include the context that gets ignored by all of the other stations. And in 2022 in particular, we know that there's a lot more to this story.

"And it is irresponsible to put it on the air – like this as a celebration – without flagging, for the parents out there who are going through this, significant downside of jumping onto this without making sure you're in that very, very small percentage of cases where this gender dysphoria might actually be a thing."

Kelly specifically took issue with Fox News appearing not to challenge the phrase "I'd rather have a living son than a dead daughter," as said by the mother of 14-year-old Ryland, who claims to be a boy, despite being born a girl.

"That's a very dangerous trope because this is used by the LGBTQ activists to shame parents who know about that 70% statistic, that generally if I stay out of it, my kid's going to outgrow this, and in many cases, they just turn out to be gay," Kelly said.

Fox News hosted the segment as part of its "America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month" celebration on the program "America's Newsroom."

At the time, notable conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who has supported Fox News as a contributor in the past, took to Twitter to explain his shock at the network's decision.

"I know for a fact that many people at Fox do not approve of this and never would have agreed to air radical far left trans propaganda," Walsh wrote. "But Fox reporter Bryan Lenas chose to do this story and someone at Fox chose to put it on the air. Everyone involved should be fired immediately."

