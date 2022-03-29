AOC: Justice Thomas Must Resign or Be Impeached

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to "resign" or be impeached, accusing him of failing to "disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information."

She posted the details on Twitter Tuesday.

In a string of several posts on the social media platform, AOC said that the duty of Congress should be to look at Thomas' actions and launch an investigation to see if he should be impeached.

"Subpoenas, investigations, and impeachment should absolutely be on the table," she said in her posts. "We shouldn’t have to think twice about that. We must go where the facts take us. A failure to act puts the imperiling of democracy squarely on *our* shoulders. It’s our duty to defend it."

Thomas, who was just released from a brief hospital stay, is coming under fire because of texts recently unearthed between his wife, Ginni, and former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, regarding the 2020 election and her belief the results were tainted, according to reporting from the New York Times.

In one of the texts after the election, Ginni Thomas told Meadows that Trump should not give up the race.

"Do not concede," she wrote, the Times reported. "It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back."

Due to the nature of the texts, the House Jan. 6 select committee now wants Ginni Thomas to testify before Congress, according to the Times.

Cortez is 1 of 5 Democrats calling on Thomas, who was nominated to the high court by President George H.W. Bush in 1991 to replace retiring Justice Thurgood Marshall, to leave his seat.

Following a contentious confirmation hearing in the Senate, Clarence Thomas was approved to the bench by a vote of 52-48.

"Congress must understand that a failure to hold Clarence Thomas accountable sends a loud, dangerous signal to the full Court — Kavanaugh, Barrett, and the rest — that his acts are fair game," AOC said in another post on the thread. "This is a tipping point. Inaction is a decision to erode and further delegitimize SCOTUS."