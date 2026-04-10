Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: GOP Must Better Sell 'Big Beautiful Bill' Benefits

Republicans need to do a better job of messaging about the benefits Americans are receiving from the One Big Beautiful Bill, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Williams said that while the legislation is delivering economic gains for workers and small businesses, many Americans remain unaware of how much it is helping them.

"We need to do a better job of explaining the big, beautiful bill to people," said Williams, pointing to workers who are missing out because they do not understand the new tax benefits.

Williams, who chairs the House Small Business Committee, highlighted several provisions he said are driving growth across Main Street America. Among them are permanent tax cuts, reduced regulations, and expanded incentives for businesses to invest and hire.

The congressman emphasized the impact of policies such as 100% expensing, which allows businesses to immediately deduct the full cost of equipment purchases. That provision, he said, is already fueling expansion.

"It creates more jobs. It creates more cash," Williams said, noting that business owners are now more willing to invest in trucks, tools, and machinery because they can write off the full cost.

He also pointed to the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime pay as a direct benefit to working Americans.

In one example, Williams recounted a conversation with a waitress who thanked him for supporting the no-tax-on-tips provision, saying it helped her afford new opportunities for her family.

"These are real stories," he said. "It's working, and business attitude is good."

With the midterm elections less than seven months away, Williams added that small-business activity is surging, with startup rates and Small Business Administration loan volume reaching record levels.

Given that small businesses account for roughly 75% of the workforce, he said the broader economic outlook remains strong.

At the same time, Williams addressed ongoing issues in Washington, including funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

He expressed optimism that lawmakers will resolve the issue soon and ensure federal workers, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, are properly compensated.

"The government should not be holding back pay on anybody that works for the government," he said, praising the flexibility and effectiveness of ICE agents during recent airport operations.

Williams encouraged Americans, including gig workers and those with side hustles, to take advantage of the new provisions and seek guidance if needed.

"There are opportunities out there," he said, stressing that increased awareness will help drive even more economic growth.

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