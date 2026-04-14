Sen. Tim Scott to Newsmax: Gas Prices, Tax Refunds to Shape Midterms

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that while higher gas prices and the Iran conflict could create political headwinds for Republicans, the risk of negotiating with a nuclear Iran is far too dangerous to ignore.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" after returning to Washington from South Carolina, Scott said voters are weighing short-term economic pain against long-term global security.

"The most important thing I've heard at home is people trust President Trump," he said. "Really important. He is doing what no other president has done in nearly 50 years."

Scott said his constituents repeatedly raise a central question about U.S. policy toward Iran as tensions escalate and U.S. forces enforce a blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

"The real question I keep hearing back at home is, do we want to negotiate with a nuclear Iran or one that does not have nukes? The answer is simple," he said.

The senator argued that the U.S. must engage Iran from a position of strength, ensuring it is stripped of any nuclear capability before talks move forward.

"Let's make sure our negotiations are always with Iran without teeth, without nukes. We kind of have a toothless tiger on the other side of this negotiation," Scott said.

He warned that trusting Iran would be a costly mistake, pointing to past U.S. policy failures.

"The price is too high to negotiate with a nuclear Iran," Scott said. "They cannot be trusted in any way, shape or form. Bottom line is simply this: trust President Trump to get it done, trust him to get it done quickly."

Addressing concerns about rising fuel costs amid the conflict, Scott acknowledged Americans are feeling squeezed at the pump but argued the economic picture remains favorable compared with recent years.

"It certainly is in our long-term best interest to never negotiate with a nuclear Iran," he said, adding that "gas prices are actually lower than they were under [former] President [Joe] Biden because he drove inflation to 9%."

Scott predicted that while prices may remain elevated in the near term due to market uncertainty and global supply concerns, relief is on the horizon.

"What I can tell you is they are coming back down, I believe, sooner than the November election," he said. "I frankly believe that by the time we're in mid-summer, the prices will have come back down."

Looking ahead to November, the South Carolina Republican pointed to what he described as a major economic benefit for the GOP: larger tax refunds due to President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

"With an 11% increase in your tax returns, which equates to about $300 a month and more spendable income, the entire world becomes more affordable," he said, recalling how even modest gains can make a difference for working households.

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