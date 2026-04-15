Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Dems 'Un-American' Over War Push

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats trying to force an end to the Iran war are "un-American" and "pro-Iranian," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Meuser sharply criticized Democrat efforts to invoke the War Powers Act to limit President Donald Trump's military authority, calling the move dangerous and politically motivated at a critical moment for U.S. national security.

"I'm incredulous ... how could they be so foolish, so shortsighted, so un-American?" Meuser said. "Frankly, that came across as pro-Iranian."

Meuser argued that such rhetoric could embolden America's adversaries, warning that Iranian leaders are likely amplifying Democrat criticism to strengthen their position.

"They're probably playing those clips in Iran as often as they can," he said, suggesting Democrats are undermining U.S. leverage as the administration confronts what he described as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.

The Pennsylvania Republican defended the administration's military campaign, saying the U.S. is acting for the "right reasons" to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and continuing destabilizing activities across the Middle East.

"They want to enrich uranium so they can have a nuclear bomb. They want to continue their terrorism," Meuser said. "They're the worst rogue state in the world — and we're bringing them to their knees."

Meuser also dismissed the idea that curbing the president's war powers would improve stability, arguing instead that strength and resolve are necessary to secure long-term peace in the region.

"The whole world is with us," he added, framing the U.S. effort as part of a broader push to restore order and protect allies, including Israel and Gulf nations frequently targeted by Iranian-backed forces.

Beyond foreign policy, Meuser addressed domestic issues, including the ongoing partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which has stretched into its 60th day.

He blamed Democrats for refusing to support funding, particularly during what he described as a time of heightened security concerns.

"Democrats do not want to fund DHS, especially during what could be described as wartime," Meuser said, adding that Republicans are working to pass funding through reconciliation and expect a resolution soon.

On the economic front, Meuser touted what he described as the positive impact of Republican-led tax policies, pointing to larger refunds and new deductions benefiting millions of Americans.

He highlighted provisions eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, as well as tax relief for seniors and small businesses.

"This is what's going to drive growth. This is what proves America's economic resiliency. And it means employment. It means higher wages. And in the end, it will mean more affordability because we're producing more to meet that demand and prices will come down," Meuser said.

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