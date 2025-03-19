Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Judges Usurping Presidential Powers Is 'Tyranny'

Stephen Miller, a top White House policy adviser, sharply criticized district court judges Wednesday on Newsmax, arguing they are overstepping their authority and undermining the exclusive powers of the president, labeling the acts as "tyranny."

Speaking about the matter's importance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Miller said to Schmitt, "First of all, thank you for your incredibly eloquent discussion of these issues over these last several days and understanding the essential importance of reining in these district court judges in order to keep American democracy alive."

"It's that serious," he added.

Ongoing legal battles over the Trump administration's immigration policies, military directives, and foreign aid decisions, have become the norm with federal judges frequently issuing rulings that limit or overrule executive actions.

Miller contended that left-wing activists position ideologically driven judges to obstruct the administration's policies.

"Think about it from the standpoint of the Marxist left, the communist left. What they'll do is they'll find a radical communist, somebody who hates our civilization, hates our way of life. They'll install them in some little-known district court somewhere in the country," he said.

"Then Donald Trump gets into power, and then that district court judge now assumes the full powers of the presidency," he said. "So, you have a district court judge in a neighborhood in San Francisco, or a neighborhood in Manhattan, or a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Now, they're saying, I'm the president of the United States," by their rulings.

Miller argued that district court judges are making sweeping decisions on matters that should be solely within the president's authority, including military operations and immigration enforcement.

"I, the district court judge, am the commander in chief. I command the armed forces. I direct the foreign policy. I direct counterterrorism operations. I direct where aircraft fly, who is deported from the country, what terrorists are arrested," he said.

"These are awesome and extraordinary powers that belong to the president and the president alone," Miller continued. "And when district court judges elected by no one, representing no one, answerable to no one, accountable to no one, take the awesome powers of the presidency, it can only be described. ... It can only be described as tyranny."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com