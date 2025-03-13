WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrat states | ag | lawsuit | block trump | dismantling | education department

Dem States Sue to Block Trump From Dismantling Education Department

Thursday, 13 March 2025 10:07 AM EDT

A coalition of Democrat-led states is challenging the Trump administration's sweeping layoffs across the Education Department, saying it amounts to an illegal dismantling of an agency created by Congress.

In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Massachusetts, 20 states and Washington, D.C., say the layoffs are so severe that the department "can no longer function, and cannot comply with its statutory requirements."

It alleges the cuts will result in a loss or delay of federal money for public schools, and will leave the agency unable to administer college financial aid or enforce civil rights laws at schools, among other disruptions.

A department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The department has insisted previously it will continue to deliver on its statutory obligations, despite the cuts.

Some Education Department employees have left through buyout offers and the termination of probationary employees. After a layoff of 1,300 people announced Tuesday, the department will sit at roughly half the 4,100 it had when President Donald Trump took office.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants the agency shut down, calling it wasteful and overly influenced by liberal thinking.

The suit says only Congress has the power close the department or dismantle its core work.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the cuts will impair necessary services for students and families.

"This outrageous effort to leave students behind and deprive them of a quality education is reckless and illegal. Today I am taking action to stop the madness and protect our schools and the students who depend on them," James said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A coalition of Democrat-led states is challenging the Trump administration's sweeping layoffs across the Education Department, saying it amounts to an illegal dismantling of an agency created by Congress.
democrat states, ag, lawsuit, block trump, dismantling, education department
261
2025-07-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved