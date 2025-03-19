WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: department of education | order | trump

Trump to Sign Order Thursday to Shut Down Dept. of Education, WH Says

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 06:42 PM EDT

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday that aims to shut down the Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign pledge, the White House said in a fact sheet on the measure.

The order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely."

It also mandates that any programs or activities receiving remaining Department of Education funds should not "advance DEI or gender ideology." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday that aims to shut down the Department of Education, fulfilling a key campaign pledge, the White House said in a fact sheet on the measure.The order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all...
department of education, order, trump
102
2025-42-19
Wednesday, 19 March 2025 06:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved