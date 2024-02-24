Rep. Stefanik to Newsmax: Trump Is the 'Presumptive Nominee'

On Saturday, GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump is the "presumptive nominee" for the Republican Party and "there is no primary."

Appearing on "America Right Now," Stefanik emphasized Trump's historic victories in early primary states and his enduring support among grassroots Republicans despite criticism from mainstream media and some party figures.

"There is no primary. President Trump is the presumptive nominee," Stefanik said. "President Trump gets his energy from the people who stand behind him fully despite the mainstream media. Despite the editorial boards trashing him, we know that he's going to save this country."

Stefanik criticized former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for echoing what she termed "Democrat talking points" and expressed confidence in Trump's ability to secure victory in the South Carolina primary.

"We're seeing Nikki Haley regurgitate Democrat talking points," Stefanik remarked, noting that Trump "comes back year after year" to the Conservative Political Action Conference and that "I know they're excited to host him."

Discussing broader issues, Stefanik highlighted the significance of women's concerns in various policy areas, including crime, border security, and economic matters. She attributed rising prices and economic challenges to what she described as President Joe Biden's "abject failure" in governance.

"Well, every issue is a woman's issue," Stefanik asserted. "They know it's a result of Joe Biden's failure."

The remarks come as South Carolina voters head to the polls to choose the Republican nominee for president. Trump is expected to secure a decisive victory over Haley, with polling data indicating a substantial lead for Trump in the state, reported The Wall Street Journal.

According to the nonpartisan FiveThirtyEight, Trump leads by an average of 31 percentage points in South Carolina. Having won all previous primary contests, Trump is positioned as the front-runner in the GOP race.

"I think the more the president contrasts ... his success, whether it's economic success, national security success, or border security success, with Joe Biden's abject failure, ... he's going to continue to win," Stefanik said.

