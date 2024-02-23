Tim Scott Rallies S.C. Voters for Trump Ahead of Primary

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivered a final appeal to voters in his home state, urging them to support former President Donald Trump in the upcoming Republican primary race on Saturday, reported Breitbart.

Scott emphasized the need for "four more years of Donald Trump," citing achievements in areas like low inflation, crime, and unemployment, and noting high enthusiasm during Trump's presidency.

In a statement on Thursday, Scott encouraged South Carolinians to participate in early voting, affirming his support for Trump over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

"We need four more years of Donald Trump," Scott said.

"Vote for Donald Trump this Saturday, February 24. Let's get this focused back on Joe Biden versus Donald Trump," Scott added on X. "Can't wait for four more years."

According to Breitbart, Scott's endorsement of Trump in January significantly affected Haley's campaign — especially since she had appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012, when she was governor. The senator's decision was further highlighted by his appearance alongside Trump in New Hampshire before that state's primary race.

Explaining his endorsement, Scott emphasized the need for a strong leader to restore law and order and stimulate economic growth. He praised Trump's track record in safeguarding allies like Israel and portrayed the upcoming election as a decisive moment for the Republican Party.

"The reason why I decided to endorse him is because America needs a strong, clear, defiant president to restore law and order from sea to shining sea. See, we need a president who understands how to ignite our economy," Scott said during a January appearance on "Breitbart News Saturday."

While Haley trails behind in the polls, she remains resolute in her presidential ambitions, drawing inspiration from biblical imagery. She likened herself to David facing Goliath, emphasizing her history of overcoming odds and fighting for larger causes.

Scott disagrees. "The race is already over," he declared. "And politically speaking and figuratively speaking, they are dead people walking. It is time for this Republican Party to focus only on one person, and that is eliminating Joe Biden by electing Donald Trump."