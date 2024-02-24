Rep. William Timmons to Newsmax: Trump to Triumph in South Carolina

Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., expressed confidence that former President Donald Trump would win by a significant majority in South Carolina's primary Saturday during an interview with Newsmax.

"It's absolutely a shoo-in. Trump's going to win 65[%], maybe 70% of the vote in certain parts of the state," Timmons said Saturday on "Wake Up America."

"We had a rally just yesterday in Rock Hill. There were 7,000 people there. He's had rallies in Conway, in Columbia, all over the state; and thousands and thousands of people are turning out. Nikki Haley can barely fill a restaurant.

"So, you know, look, we're gonna win big today. And we're going to celebrate in Colombia tonight," Timmons stated.

Timmons emphasized the need to focus on critical issues rather than the former South Carolina governor's candidacy.

"You know, every day and every dollar we spend continuing to talk about Nikki Haley and her candidacy is a waste of money," he said. "Joe Biden is mentally unable to be charged with a crime. He doesn't have the mental capacity to be charged with the classified documents case. So, I mean, we need to be talking about that.

"We need to talk about the fact that 7 million people cross the southern border illegally. We need to be talking about the fact that a young college student in Georgia was killed by an illegal immigrant yesterday."

"I think that she needs to suspend her campaign and endorse President Trump, and we need to train all of our fire on the target," he said.

