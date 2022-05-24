Rep. Young Kim to Newsmax: Oversight Needed Into DHS Fentanyl-Seizing Tactics

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there needs to be oversight regarding what tools the Department of Homeland Security uses to combat the influx of fentanyl across the southern border.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Kim said: "With the current security crisis and risks at hand, we need to have a better review of what tools that the Department of Homeland Security has to combat drug trafficking with a focus on fentanyl."

The congresswoman said she has "introduced a bill to change that."

"Look, I talk very closely with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, who is 100% behind supporting my legislation, the Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act, and they tell us that they are dealing with over 205 pounds of suspected fentanyl that they apprehended and over 145,000 pills ... suspected to contain some level of fentanyl, in just the first two months of this year," Kim said.

"As long as this crisis persists, our communities will suffer and yet [the] Biden administration continues to show mixed signals."

When contacted by Newsmax on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Kim's claim of fentanyl seizures..

