×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern border | fentanyl | dhs | biden admin

Rep. Young Kim to Newsmax: Oversight Needed Into DHS Fentanyl-Seizing Tactics

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:27 PM

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there needs to be oversight regarding what tools the Department of Homeland Security uses to combat the influx of fentanyl across the southern border.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Kim said: "With the current security crisis and risks at hand, we need to have a better review of what tools that the Department of Homeland Security has to combat drug trafficking with a focus on fentanyl."

The congresswoman said she has "introduced a bill to change that."

"Look, I talk very closely with the Orange County Sheriff's Department, who is 100% behind supporting my legislation, the Comprehensive Southern Border Strategy Act, and they tell us that they are dealing with over 205 pounds of suspected fentanyl that they apprehended and over 145,000 pills ... suspected to contain some level of fentanyl, in just the first two months of this year," Kim said.

"As long as this crisis persists, our communities will suffer and yet [the] Biden administration continues to show mixed signals."

When contacted by Newsmax on Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Kim's claim of fentanyl seizures..

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there needs to be oversight regarding what tools the Department of Homeland Security uses to combat the influx of fentanyl across the southern border.
southern border, fentanyl, dhs, biden admin
235
2022-27-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved