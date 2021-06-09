San Francisco Police Seize Enough Fentanyl to Kill Entire City 'Four Times Over'

Law enforcement in San Francisco this week announced that they seized more than two dozen pounds of drugs in Oakland on June 3, including 16 pounds of fentanyl, and arrested five suspects, SF Gate reports

The arrests were made after police raided three separate locations in Oakland, where they discovered two unregistered and un-serialized firearms, more than $45,000 in cash, and a hydraulic press used to create bricks of drugs, along with almost 30 pounds of various drugs.

"The amount of fentanyl seized in this single operation is enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco's population four times over," SFPD Chief Bill Scott said in a statement on Tuesday. "Fentanyl remains the primary chemical culprit in the record-shattering number of fatal overdoses plaguing our City, and the recovery of semi-automatic ghost guns along with this haul of deadly drugs most likely intended for the Tenderloin is ominous. SFPD's Narcotics Detail and patrol officers have done heroic work in this operation and on the street every day to seize these deadly drugs and bring these increasingly dangerous drug dealers to justice."

The press release notes that since the start of 2021, police in San Francisco have arrested and charged 248 people with either sale or possession for sale of dangerous drugs, have seized more than $104,000 in cash, more than 17 pounds of fentanyl, over 10 pounds of methamphetamine, more than seven pounds of heroin, about five pounds of crack cocaine, and more than one pound of powder cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California announced last week that law enforcement had seized more than 40 pounds of fentanyl in what authorities described as the largest federal seizure of fentanyl in Northern California after seven people at two homes, one in Oakland and one in San Leandro, were arrested after a raid on May 25. In addition to the fentanyl, authorities found multiple firearms and about $36,000 in cash.