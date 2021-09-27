×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fentanyl | pills | blue | overdose | americans

US Warns Americans Fake Pills Contain Deadly Fentanyl

US Warns Americans Fake Pills Contain Deadly Fentanyl
(AP)

Monday, 27 September 2021 03:07 PM

US authorities on Monday warned Americans to not buy prescription pills online because they increasingly include lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the advice applied to counterfeit medicine made to look like real Oxycontin, Vicodin and Xanax or Adderall.

Fake pills are widely available on social media and e-commerce platforms.

"Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before," said DEA administrator Anne Milgram in a statement.

"In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose."

The rare public advisory -- the first since 2015 -- comes as US drug overdose deaths soared to 93,000 last year, the highest ever level.

Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver of the rise, the DEA said.

Overdoses involving methamphetamine, increasingly found to be pressed into counterfeit tablets, are another factor.

More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, more than the last two years combined.

The vast majority were produced in Mexico, with China supplying chemicals for manufacturing fentanyl in Mexico.

© AFP 2021


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
US authorities on Monday warned Americans to not buy prescription pills online because they increasingly include lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine.The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the advice applied to counterfeit medicine made to look like real...
fentanyl, pills, blue, overdose, americans
198
2021-07-27
Monday, 27 September 2021 03:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App