Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Gold Star Dad Arrested at SOTU

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that Gold Star father Steve Nikoui, 51, — whose son Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was killed in an ISIS-K bombing during the withdrawal from Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021 — was arrested for "demonstrating" during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night.

Mast highlights to "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Nikoui, who was his guest at the State of the Union, was charged with demonstrating during the event, but not other members of Congress who also interjected during Biden's speech. Mast says the charging of American citizens and not members of Congress points to a double standard of justice.

"Right off the bat," Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., "said he was going to fight this with everything that he had from his office," Mast said. "But you have a situation here where Steve [Nikoui] was actually charged with something I didn't know you could be charged with in the Capitol — demonstrating."

Mast goes on to add that when he arrived at the police station, they told him, "There's a different standard for members of Congress than there is for we the people who we represent."

