×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian mast | biden | state of the union | congress

Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Biden Will 'Hear About It' If He Lies in SOTU

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 09:52 AM EST

House Republicans won't abide by Speaker Mike Johnson's request to refrain from heckling during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address if they believe he's lying during his speech, Rep. Brian Mast said on Newsmax Thursday. 

"I wouldn't even call it heckling," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is an opportunity for the president to come and speak. He has the opportunity to speak truthfully, and if he doesn't, he's going to hear about it."

Johnson, R-La., told party members during a closed-door conference meeting Wednesday, while aiming to avoid repeating last year's disruptions, that "decorum is the order of the day," according to lawmakers who were present. 

"None of us should say that we were elected to become bashful individuals," Mast said, in response. "We're not going to sit there and cheer him on just by tradition."

Meanwhile, Mast said he does not believe Biden will mention the murder of Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, as he "doesn't have a history of honoring families of the fallen."

"We can look at that all the way back to the families of the Afghanistan withdrawal," said Mast.

The congressman has invited as his guest Steve Nikoui, the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 1 of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the terrorist attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport during the August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

Mast was a guest in 2011 at the speech, after being invited by then-President Barack Obama. 

"At that point, I was a patient in Walter Reed Army Medical Center," he recalled. "It's a big deal because divested of politics, the individuals on the floor are expressing their gratitude for your service."

Mast added that he expects to hear Biden "washing over the failures that he's bringing to America."

"It's not the American people that have failed," he said. "He's going to try to paint everything as a victory, which is the opposite of what it really is."

Mast also discussed the issue of illegal immigrants being arrested and released in the United States, such as is the case with the person charged in the death of Laken Riley, and challenged Americans to call their local sheriff's department or jail and ask how many illegal immigrants are being held and how many they expect to be released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holds. 

"In one of my counties we have about 33," he said. "Last week, we had somebody charged with rape from Washington County, Oregon that was locked up in Martin County, Florida. Washington County, Oregon, would not pay for the extradition."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Republicans won't abide by Speaker Mike Johnson's request to refrain from heckling during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address if they believe he's lying during his speech, Rep. Brian Mast said on Newsmax Thursday. "I wouldn't even call it heckling," the...
brian mast, biden, state of the union, congress
494
2024-52-07
Thursday, 07 March 2024 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved