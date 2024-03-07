×
Tags: sotu | newsmax tv

Newsmax State of the Union With Speaker Mike Johnson, John Thune Tonight

mike johnson
Speaker Mike Johnson (Sipa via AP )

By    |   Thursday, 07 March 2024 03:05 PM EST

Newsmax announced its programming lineup for the State of the Union address set for Thursday at 9 p.m. EST.

Live coverage will begin at 6 p.m. EST with "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Newsmax coverage will include sit-down interviews with House Speaker Mike Johnson and South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

The Newsmax channel and its news streaming channel, Newsmax2, will commence live coverage at 6 p.m. EST Thursday.

Here's the Newsmax Rundown:

Reporters at the Capitol

  • James Rosen, chief White House correspondent
  • Kilmeny Duchardt, congressional correspondent
  • John Gizzi, senior White House correspondent

6 p.m.: "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" — special sit-down interview with Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. John Thune.

7 p.m.: "Rob Schmitt Tonight" — focus on SOTU. Analysis from Rep. Jason Smith, Rep. James Comer, Ed Henry, Rick Leventhal, and Trish Regan.

8 p.m.: "Eric Bolling The Balance" — focus on SOTU and arrivals. Interviews with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Mark Meadows, and Mike Huckabee.

9 p.m.: State of the Union address live.

10 p.m. - 12 a.m.: Post-SOTU coverage and GOP response with Shaun Kraisman, anchor, "National Report"; Mercedes Schlapp, contributor; Sen. Rick Santorum, senior political analyst; Rob Astorino, senior political contributor; Dick Morris; and Sen. Joe Lieberman.

Newsmax2 Rundown:

8 p.m. - 12 a.m.: Ed Henry, executive editor of N2 and host of "The Briefing," and Bianca de la Garza, host of "Newsline," anchor coverage; analysis by Mark Halperin and Erin Perrine.

President Joe Biden departure from the White House and arrival at Congress.

9 p.m.: State of the Union Live followed by Republican response — Sen. Katie Britt.

Tune in to Newsmax:

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thursday, 07 March 2024 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

