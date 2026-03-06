Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Mullin 'Right Choice' for DHS

Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump made the right call in selecting Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to lead the Department of Homeland Security after reassigning DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Biggs praised Mullin's leadership style and said he has the qualities needed to help secure the nation.

"I think the president's decision — not that he needs my approval — but I think it's a good one," she said. "And I respect his decision to select Sen. Mullin as the new secretary."

Biggs, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, described the Oklahoma Republican as someone who connects well with voters and brings a direct approach to leadership.

"I think he's straightforward," she said. "He's a solid guy. He relates well to our constituents, and he's very humble."

At the same time, Biggs said Mullin has shown he is willing to stand firm in his convictions, something she said is needed in Washington.

"He doesn't mind standing up for what he believes in," she added. "And this is what we need right now."

Trump tapped Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday after announcing that Noem was being reassigned. He must still be confirmed by the Senate before he can take the helm at the agency.

The Senate confirmation process could bring political debate, as critics have already targeted Mullin over his lack of a college degree despite his success building a plumbing business and expanding into restaurants and other ventures.

Biggs also pointed to the ongoing congressional fight over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which is currently partially shut down due to a lapse in appropriations.

"The funding is definitely a priority for us, and I'm so happy that the House has been able to get that passed," she said.

Biggs said lawmakers now need to move beyond political maneuvering in the funding battle and focus on restoring resources for the agency.

"We need to forget about the drama," she said. "We need to lose all these political games."

Instead, Congress should prioritize restoring DHS operations and strengthening security efforts, Biggs added.

"We have to focus on the security of the homeland and protecting the homeland," she said. "And that's [a] priority for me."

