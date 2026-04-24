Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: Pass DHS Bill Before Trump Measures Expire

House Republicans need to get the Department of Homeland Security funding bill "across the finish line" before emergency steps taken by President Donald Trump end, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Rose warned that ongoing Democrat opposition is putting national security and everyday Americans at risk as a prolonged funding standoff drags on.

"I think we see more of the same from Democrats, which is that they have no plan for America other than to oppose President Trump," Rose said, accusing party leaders of reflexively rejecting Republican proposals.

"There's an absence of leadership from Democrats and an absence of ideas on how to make America great again."

The Tennessee Republican pointed to what he described as a pattern of obstruction by top Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., amid reports Democrats may block a full DHS funding measure.

Rose said the situation has now stretched into historic territory.

"Most Americans probably don't realize we're in day 70 of this longest shutdown in American history," he said, blaming Democrats for using the issue as leverage to push a "radical agenda."

According to Rose, the consequences go beyond Washington gridlock.

He argued that failure to pass the bill could jeopardize key security operations, including airport screening, once temporary measures put in place by Trump expire.

"If we don't [pass it], then the emergency steps that President Trump took on his own to keep TSA [Transportation Security Administration] open will come to an end," Rose warned.

The congressman also tied the funding fight to broader concerns about illegal immigration, a central issue for Republicans.

He accused Democrats of prioritizing protections for illegal immigrants over the safety of American citizens.

"They're putting Americans in harm's way ... to protect illegal aliens who are coming to our country and committing crimes," Rose said, adding that voters backed Trump to restore border security and economic stability.

Shifting to election integrity, Rose pushed back on Democrat criticism of voter ID requirements under proposals like the SAVE America Act.

He dismissed claims such measures would disenfranchise voters, calling them "a charade."

"They think the American people are dumb," Rose said. "This is all a strategy ... to flood the polls with illegal aliens."

Rose argued that requiring identification is a common-sense safeguard, noting Americans routinely use ID for everyday activities.

The debate highlights deep partisan divisions over both national security funding and election laws, with Republicans pressing for stricter border controls and voter verification, while Democrats raise concerns about access and civil rights.

As the funding deadline looms, Rose said Republicans remain hopeful a deal can be reached, but warned time is running short.

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