Sen. Mullin Celebrates Nomination as DHS Secretary

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said he was grateful for his nomination to be the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

"As a kid from Westville, it has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve the people of Oklahoma for the past thirteen years in both the House and Senate," Mullin said in a post on X.

"I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," he added.

"I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump's mission alongside the department's many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day."

Mullin will replace Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Noem will move into a new role overseeing a Western Hemisphere security initiative.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Mullin will assume the position March 31 and praised the Oklahoma senator as a "Highly Respected" lawmaker who will advance the administration's border security and public safety agenda.

Mullin has served three years in the Senate after spending a decade representing Oklahoma in the House of Representatives. Trump highlighted Mullin's political and personal background in announcing the appointment.

"A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda," Trump wrote.

Trump also noted Mullin is the only Native American currently serving in the Senate and said he has been "a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities."

He said Mullin will focus on strengthening border security and combating crime and drug trafficking.

"Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN," Trump wrote.

Mullin said he plans to deliver on Trump's electoral promise of restoring law and order.

"President Trump ran on restoring law and order, and he quickly delivered the most secure U.S. border in American history," Mullin wrote on X.

"I look forward to supporting @POTUS' mission to safeguard the American people and defend the homeland."