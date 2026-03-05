Trump Picks Sen. Mullin to Replace Noem at DHS

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he is tapping Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as the next secretary of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem, who will move into a new role overseeing a Western Hemisphere security initiative.

Trump said Mullin will assume the position March 31, praising the Oklahoma senator as a “highly respected” lawmaker who will advance the administration’s border security and public safety agenda.

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote in a post announcing the change.

Noem, who currently leads the Department of Homeland Security, will become special envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” which Trump described as a new regional security initiative in the Western Hemisphere set to be announced Saturday in Doral, Florida.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” Trump wrote.

Mullin has served three years in the Senate after spending a decade representing Oklahoma in the House of Representatives. Trump highlighted Mullin’s political and personal background in announcing the appointment.

“A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” Trump wrote.

Trump also noted Mullin is the only Native American currently serving in the Senate and said he has been “a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities.”

Trump said Mullin will focus on strengthening border security and combating crime and drug trafficking.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” Trump wrote.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Noem indicated under oath that Trump had been aware of a DHS campaign and approved it for release before the department greenlit a multimillion-dollar contract tied to the effort, according to a source cited by National Review in a report published Thursday.

Trump said Thursday he was unaware of the campaign and did not approve it.