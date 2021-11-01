Sean Spicer to Newsmax: GOP Sens See Ron Klain 'Driving the Train'

Lost in the mainstream media's adulation and lack of pressing the White House on controversial topics – as they did during the Trump administration – is the fact President Joe Biden is just the puppet for a master behind the curtain, according to Sean Spicer on Newsmax.

"Several Republican senators have come to start calling Ron Klain, Prime Minister Klain, because that's what they believe; that he is the prime minister of the country," Spicer told Monday's "Cortes & Pellegrino."

"And, obviously, we all know that it's a joke, but the point that I think that the senators are trying to make is that Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, is truly the one that's driving the train."

Spicer, the weeknight host of Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." and former Trump White House press secretary, told co-hosts Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino that chapter is in his new book "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan."

Spicer also lamented the identity politics being overused and weaponized by the left, particularly with regard to the Atlanta Braves' tomahawk chop chant in the World Series in Atlanta – a city the left forced to be stripped of the All-Star Game this summer before Republicans lawfully passed election integrity measures after the issues found during the 2020 presidential election.

The drumbeat of racism and identity politics is having the effect of turning off the attention to important issues of race and sex among Americans, Spicer concluded.

"They have over used these words – racist sexist, misogynist," Spicer said. "Everybody's something to them if you don't buy in 100% to the agenda – which, by the way, it changes every day, so don't think you can.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here