Sen. Marco Rubio to Newsmax: Major Media 'Propaganda Ministry' for Dems

As if the issues regarding President Joe Biden's leadership were not enough, the U.S. is being further done in by the media that gloss over his shortcomings, according to Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

''Actually, journalism in America is practically dead,'' Rubio told Wednesday's ''Spicer & Co.'' ''All the major news outlets have become the propaganda ministry for the governing party in this country, and so they don't hold any of these things to account.

''If this was happening in the reverse of this, let's say a border crisis going on right now under a Trump administration: A. They would largely blame it on the Trump administration, and the other thing they would be focusing on is the inhumane treatment: Why are we sending people back?''

Rubio first took aim at the Biden administration's failure to enforce border security, as he had originally promised in 2007 before he became vice president. Rubio's campaign is now using Biden's own words from 2007 stressing the importance of border security.

That flies in the face of the conditions at the border that the Biden administration has created, encouraging migrants worldwide to come to the U.S. with impunity.

''When they believe, and rightfully, that if they get to America, they're going to be allowed to stay, because that's what's happening,'' Rubio told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

''More people are going to be encouraged to come. They give lip service to border security because they know the majority [of the] American people are for it, but in them no real intention to ever enforce it.''

''The word has gone out — to as many people around the world as you can imagine — that if you can arrive at the southern border of United States, you turn yourself in to border agents,'' Rubio continued.

''You may be detained for a couple weeks, but you will ultimately be released into the general population pending a court hearing that you probably won't show up for. And once that word gets out, people start coming.''

Rubio also hit the administration for rising inflation and supply chain shortages the country is facing through the lack of truckers in California.

''The other thing we've got be focused on is crazy laws in California — not enough coverage has been given to it,'' he added.

''Independent truckers, as an example, will not go into California to haul things out, because you have to be an employee of a California company. You have to pay income tax for the day that you're working there.''

The Democrats' labor policies in the liberal-controlled state have begun to affect all Americans through the bogged-down supply chain, Rubio said.

''What independent trucker in their right mind is going to consistently go to California, become an employee of a California company and subject themselves to California income tax for the day that they are there. They're not going to do it.''

Biden refuses to address this dynamic, because he would ''have to take on the radical left wing which controls this party,'' Rubio concluded.

''California is the model woke state, and it's now hurting the country as a result,'' he said.

