Sean Spicer: 'It's Pathetic, the Lack of Pushback' by 'Activist' Media

The American people are getting a full view of the "double standards, the hypocrisy" of how the Biden administration has been treated by the media compared to the Trump administration, according to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"There were people that I truly believe were interested in getting it right, that were interested in telling a story – I knew they were liberal – but the level of personal vitriol that they brought to the job, whether it was me or President [Donald] Trump or his agenda, it was something that I didn't fully appreciate the extent of it," Spicer, host of Newsmax's "Spicer & Co.," told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

"You are seeing it now, these folks sit like attentive school kids with their hands folded waiting to be called on by the principal, Jen Psaki, and then ask their question and hopefully get a bathroom break after snack time.

"It's pathetic, the lack of pushback. The lack of accountability that occurs after the double standards, the hypocrisy, the failed policies coming out of this White House."

Spicer, who released his latest book "Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's Dangerous Plan for America" this week, told host John Catsimatidis, "we have a media that is not allowing the American people to see what's really happening."

It is opening the public's eyes, not only on the Biden administration, but the influence of the media in today's world.

"It's not about the facts," Spicer lamented of journalism schools throughout America. "It's not about telling stories. It's not about informing the public. It's about, in many cases, about making a better society.

"They look at themselves as activists. They truly look at themselves as activists and part of a system they think will enact policies that they support.

"They believe they are part of the process, of advocating for positions."