Scott Walker to Newsmax: Clean Bill Could End Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown could be quickly resolved if Congress passes a clean resolution to keep the government operating without political additions or cuts, and if lawmakers focused on maintaining basic services rather than political leverage, former Wisconsin GOP Gov. Scott Walker told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The right answer is to go with the bipartisan measure, which was a clean resolution [keep the government] open," Walker, who is now president of the Young America's Foundation, said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

"This is something that Democrats and Republicans, a handful in the United States Senate, have voted for," he added. "It's not adding, it's not subtracting, it's just keeping the government going."

He added that short-term funding measures are not enough on their own but emphasized the need for bipartisan action.

Speaking out about issues in funding the nationwide SNAP program, Walker recalled that when he was governor, Obamacare "was failing" as "the computer system that was going to take people online didn't work," so he opposed it.

"I created an alternative that actually funded everyone in our state without taking the Medicaid expansion," Walker said. "I said, 'I'm not going to put my people at risk.'"

In the current case, "it makes sense to cover the contingency fund," while remembering that the fund "covers about half of what's needed just for the month of November alone."

On Sunday, Walker also criticized Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats for prolonging the impasse.

"The more Americans know that that's what's on the table and that you have people like Chuck Schumer and others holding out to keep the government closed to push their own agenda, I think that's where people get frustrated."

Walker also underscored the real-world impact of the shutdown, including on the nation's food aid and essential workers.

"I think it is essential to make sure that people in need are able to eat. I think it is essential to pay for our military. It is essential for people like air traffic controllers and other key law enforcement positions that are key to keeping us safe here in the United States," he said.

He urged both parties to pass the continuing resolution and avoid further harm to Americans.

"The simple answer is take a yes vote on a clean resolution," Walker said. "We can have debates about what the future should be, but don't put these people at risk. Don't put Americans at risk by not voting to open up the government, even if it's for just a few short weeks."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com