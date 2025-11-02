Trump to GOP: 'Don't Be Weak, Stupid, Terminate the Filibuster'

President Donald Trump made another impassioned plea for Senate Republicans to invoke the nuclear option, passing the House GOP continuing resolution on a simple majority vote.

The Democrats just do not have the parliamentary discipline that Republicans have and will turn the tables on the GOP regardless in the future, according to Trump.

"Remember, Republicans, regardless of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the Filibuster the first chance they get," Trump wrote Saturday evening on Truth Social. "They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes.

"Their two objectors are gone!!!"

Senate filibuster rules require 60 votes to pass Senate legislation outside of budget reconciliation tactics. There are 100 Senate seats, and a simple majority — with Vice President JD Vance as the tiebreaking vote — requires just 50 votes to pass something outside of regular order.

There are currently 53 Republican senators, 45 Democrats, and two independents — albeit in name only because those two caucus with Democrats.

"Don't be WEAK AND STUPID," Trump's post continued. "FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! WIN, WIN, WIN! We will immediately END the Extortionist Shutdown, get ALL of our agenda passed, and make life so good for Americans that these DERANGED DEMOCRAT politicians will never again have the chance to DESTROY AMERICA!"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has only objected to government shutdowns when Democrats are in power and will ultimately nuke the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the future, Trump warned, urging Republicans to end the "extortionist shutdown" for Americans and furloughed federal workers, parliamentary rules be damned.

"Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn't TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!" Trump concluded.

"BE TOUGH, BE SMART, AND WIN!!! This is much bigger than the Shutdown, this is the survival of our Country!"

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has been able to pull a few Democrats over to vote with Republicans to end the shutdown, but he has remained five votes short, getting to just 55 under regular order.

Thus far, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a fiscal hawk, has been the only Republican to vote against reopening the government through 13 failed votes. This has been the longest full government shutdown in U.S. history, trailing only the partial shutdown during Trump's first administration.

Democrats have made Trump the record-holder for the most combined days of having the government shut down during his presidencies.

2019 under Trump — 35 days. 2025 under Trump — 33 days. 1996 under President Bill Clinton — 21 days. 1978 under President Jimmy Carter — 17 days (tied). 2013 under President Barack Obama — 17 days (tied). 1977 under Carter — 12 days. 1976 under President Gerald Ford — 11 days (tied). 1979 under Carter — 11 days (tied). 1977 under Carter — 8 days (tied). 1977 under Carter — 8 days (tied). 1995 under President Bill Clinton — 5 days. 1990 under President George H.W. Bush — 4 days. 2018 under Trump — 3 days (tied). 1982 under President Ronald Reagan — 3 days (tied). 1983 under Reagan — 3 days (tied). 1981 under Reagan — 2 days (tied). 1984 under Reagan — 2 days (tied). 1982 under Reagan — 1 day (tied). 1984 under Reagan — 1 day (tied). 1986 under Reagan — 1 day (tied). 1987 under Reagan — 1 day (tied). 2018 under Trump — several hours.

Trump first urged the Senate Republicans to "play their Trump card" on the nuclear option earlier this week.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday night.

After that call, both Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., rejected the call to end the filibuster and go nuclear in the Senate, warning Democrats would use that tactic to far more deleterious ends once they regain power in Congress.