Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Dems Will End Shutdown After Elections

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that Democrats will move to end the government shutdown once Tuesday's elections in Virginia and New Jersey are over.

He accused them of delaying a vote to reopen the government for political gain.

Harris told "Finnerty" and guest host Mark Lotter that the effects of the shutdown — now in its 31st day — are beginning to hit millions of Americans, especially those relying on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

"I do think that's what's going to happen, and it's a shame that they're waiting for an election in Virginia to reopen the government," Harris said. "But 41 million people are not going to have their food stamps tomorrow."

Harris said key labor groups, traditionally aligned with Democrats, are pressing the party to act.

"The Teamsters say, Look, just pass a clean CR," he said, referring to a continuing resolution. "The American Federation of Government Employees — please just pass the clean CR.

"These are unions that are traditional Democrat strongholds that are just telling the Democrats, Look, just reopen the government. It's very simple."

Harris argued that if Senate Democrats would "call the Senate back in today, vote tomorrow, it would be signed. The SNAP benefits would go out by Sunday.

"This is the way it should be done."

The shutdown began after most Senate Democrats blocked a House-backed continuing resolution to extend funding, including funding for SNAP benefits, through Nov. 21.

But Senate Democrats are demanding changes to include Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at year's end.

"The bottom line is that [Republicans] are showing the American people that we're actually the party that gets things done," Harris said. "When they blame the Republicans for SNAP benefits running out, this is ridiculous.

"We voted five weeks ago to continue SNAP benefits, to not have a shutdown. This is just crazy.

"And the American people are seeing this firsthand. You know, [Democrats] take the president to court to force him to use reserve monies for SNAP.

"So that means if we have a natural disaster, too bad there's no reserve monies left, and it would run out in the middle of the month. What's their plan [for] the middle of the month?

"They have no plan. It's just everything is anti-Trump.

"That's it. If Trump says yes, they say no."

