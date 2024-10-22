Franklin Graham to Newsmax: We Continue to Help N.C.

Reverend Franklin Graham, with Samaritan's Purse, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he remains undeterred in his service to the flood victims in North Carolina.

Speaking to "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Graham stated, "There's still a lot of need up here in the mountains. There's still communities that don't have electricity."

During his interview, Graham stated plainly that the people affected in the eastern North Carolina region still need "water."

"We're taking generators; we're taking fuel; we've taken heaters; we're taking blankets; all of these things we've been able to get in just these last few weeks."

Graham's interview was very matter-of-fact, speaking on the essential needs of the people affected.

Two weeks ago, Dr. Phil posted a video to X. The famed television star expressed that while FEMA was bogged down in bureaucracy, Samaritan's Purse was active: "Let me tell you, these [Samaritan's Purse] guys don't have meetings to fill out forms to plan a meeting to get something going. They have verbs in their sentences. They have springs in their step, and they're out making things happen."

