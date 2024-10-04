Elon Musk: FEMA 'Actively Blocking' Volunteer Help in N.C.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk took to X on Friday afternoon to claim the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is "actively blocking" volunteers who try to help the struggling citizens of western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

"Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina," Musk wrote. "@FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!"

"Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC," Musk said his employee wrote. "We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We've deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives.

"The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own," the post continued. "It's very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough."

Musk's allegation is not the only report of volunteers being blocked from assisting in the North Carolina rescue operations. A helicopter pilot hailing from South Carolina said he was threatened with arrest over the weekend for his efforts to rescue people trapped in the mountains.

Since making landfall over a week ago, Hurricane Helene has been blamed for the deaths of more than 200 people across several states in the Southeast, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia.