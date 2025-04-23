Sam Antar to Newsmax: Hochul to Push Out N.Y. AG James

Sam Antar, who runs the blog White Collar Fraud and serves as an adviser to government law enforcement agencies, told Newsmax on Wednesday he expects New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to push out New York Attorney General Letitia James over her alleged mortgage fraud.

"I think that Hochul will eventually push her out and appoint a new attorney general," Antar told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," "because Hochul's gotta distance herself from her."

"The problem with Tish James is it's a 30-, 40-year pattern. It's not a one-off. It's not a 'gotcha' where, Oh, you made one mistake, or whatever. It's inexcusable what she did," Antar added.

"Every single mortgage document is a lie, whether it's a Brooklyn property or her two Virginia properties. Every single financial report she has filed with the state of New York, as she was supposed to under the law since 2019, has been false."

Last week, the director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, William Pulte, sent a criminal referral to Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleging that James had committed mortgage fraud in several instances, such as when she signed mortgage documents with her father "that stated that they were husband and wife."

