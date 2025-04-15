FHFA Refers NY AG James for Prosecution on Alleged Mortgage Fraud

On Tuesday, a letter sent by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte to Attorney General Pam Bondi and deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged that New York Attorney General Letitia James "falsified records" to secure a home loan on a property in Virginia as he "principal residence" in 2023 — the same time she was serving as New York's prosecutor.

"On August 17, 2023, Ms. James granted Ms. Shamice Thompson-Hairston power of attorney to make a Virginia property her 'principal residence,'" Pulte wrote. "And on August 30 and 31, 2023, through her attorney, Ms. James purchased this property in Norfolk, VA. In a Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Form 3047 and in mortgage documents, she reaffirmed this would be her primary residence, despite being a statewide public office holder in the state of New York at that same time and primarily residing in the state of New York."

According to the New York Post, James's transaction took place weeks before she began her civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization on the grounds that it over-inflated the values of its properties — a case that ended in a $454 million judgment.

Pulte's letter went on to note that in 1983, James and her father signed a mortgage stating they were "husband and wife in order to secure a home mortgage. Then, on May 4, 2000, Ms. James was listed again as husband and wife' in documents. While this was a long time ago, it raises serious concerns about the validity of Ms. James representations on mortgage applications."

Pulte outlined that James could be liable for criminal charges ranging from "wire fraud" to "mail fraud," "bank fraud," "false statements to a financial institution," "and/or other relevant state and federal laws."

Since his time in the White House, President Donald Trump has lashed out at the New York AG.

On Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social that James was "a totally corrupt politician," and "should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY."

"Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office," he added.