Ruthie Blum to Newsmax: Israel Must Stop Listening to Biden-Harris

Ruthie Blum, former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, told Newsmax on Friday that it's "about time" Israel stopped listening to the Biden-Harris administration when it comes to running its war against Iranian terror proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Vice President Kamala Harris publicly warned Israel in March that it would be "a huge mistake" to launch an invasion of Rafah in Gaza.

"Please note that ... Kamala Harris' statement didn't age well," Blum said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Well, everything the Biden administration has been saying all along, since last Oct. 7, is, 'Don't do this, don't do that. Don't go here, don't go there. Stop and let's think about after the war.'

"Well, it's about time that Israel stopped, let's say, listening and hesitating, because what we've seen the last few weeks is unbelievable progress towards victory. Notice that nobody in the Biden administration uses that word."

The most recent sign of that progress, Blum said, is the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar, the mastermind behind last year's attack on Israel, was killed by the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday.

"Everybody is cheering in Israel and mostly abroad, as well. But the reason that it changes things is that it sends a clear signal to Iran and its proxies that Israel is not going to stop until it decimates all the leaders. And it basically decapitates these organizations and until Israel achieves total victory," Blum said.

When asked who would likely succeed Sinwar as the head of Hamas, Blum said, "His brother is still alive, and he's also a bloodthirsty terrorist.

"But it's not clear. And the point is, if you look at Hezbollah leaders after Hassan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah chief, was eliminated, one by one his replacements were also eliminated," she said.

"And at this point, nobody wants to fill that role, because they're afraid that they'll be next. And they're right to be afraid. I think that the Iranian mullahs also have to be afraid, because this is the time ... to decapitate these terrorist states and organizations."

Hezbollah has vowed to escalate its war against Israel in the wake of Sinwar's death, but Blum said she doesn't know what the terror group means by "escalation."

"I don't think you realize that every single day — all day, every day — Hezbollah is firing rockets into Israel and drones and missiles," she said. "Maybe when they use the word escalation, maybe what they mean is they'll fire more rockets on central Israel, like Tel Aviv.

"Or maybe what they're threatening is another Oct. 7-like massacre, the way that Hamas committed it, which they've been threatening to do all along. But the whole point is that's why there's a ground incursion into Lebanon — to destroy the terror tunnels to prevent them from doing just that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com