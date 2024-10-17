SEAL Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Israel 'Showing Us How to Win a War'

Israel's killing of Yahya Sinwar will have a huge impact on their fight against Hamas, retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax on Thursday.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," O'Neill said, "This is huge for them. And I love that they were able to do it with soldiers. So the last thing that Yahya saw was probably the Israeli flag.

"And it's just good on them. Good for the pursuit. And just like the rest of them, you know, he died running away afraid. And the good guys finally caught up to him.

"I couldn't be happier," he said, adding that Sinwar's death "takes away a lot of" Hamas' "abilities."

"And what Israel is doing right now is they're showing us how to win a war. They're taking out the top leaders. They're going to keep doing it.

"And they're proving to everyone, including like, even right now, our president will say, 'Well, now he's dead, we can work on a cease-fire.' You don't don't let someone start a war and then whine about a cease-fire," O'Neill said, adding that Israel "did a great job, and I couldn't be more proud."

And while Iran is "obviously a problem and the No. 1 state sponsor of terror," he said, the U.S. should also be concerned with "our supposed ally in Qatar."

"That's where Hamas, the last two billionaire leaders of Hamas — they should round these dudes up and give them to Israel right now," O'Neill said.

