WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rob oneill | israel | yahya sinwar | killed | hamas | war | iran

SEAL Rob O'Neill to Newsmax: Israel 'Showing Us How to Win a War'

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 07:24 PM EDT

Israel's killing of Yahya Sinwar will have a huge impact on their fight against Hamas, retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax on Thursday.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," O'Neill said, "This is huge for them. And I love that they were able to do it with soldiers. So the last thing that Yahya saw was probably the Israeli flag.

"And it's just good on them. Good for the pursuit. And just like the rest of them, you know, he died running away afraid. And the good guys finally caught up to him.

"I couldn't be happier," he said, adding that Sinwar's death "takes away a lot of" Hamas' "abilities."

"And what Israel is doing right now is they're showing us how to win a war. They're taking out the top leaders. They're going to keep doing it.

"And they're proving to everyone, including like, even right now, our president will say, 'Well, now he's dead, we can work on a cease-fire.' You don't don't let someone start a war and then whine about a cease-fire," O'Neill said, adding that Israel "did a great job, and I couldn't be more proud."

And while Iran is "obviously a problem and the No. 1 state sponsor of terror," he said, the U.S. should also be concerned with "our supposed ally in Qatar."

"That's where Hamas, the last two billionaire leaders of Hamas — they should round these dudes up and give them to Israel right now," O'Neill said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel's killing of Yahya Sinwar will have a huge impact on their fight against Hamas, retired Navy SEAL Rob O'Neill told Newsmax on Thursday.
rob oneill, israel, yahya sinwar, killed, hamas, war, iran, qatar
295
2024-24-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved