Harris: Sinwar's Death 'Opportunity' to End Gaza War

By    |   Thursday, 17 October 2024 06:54 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday praised the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, describing it as a critical moment in Israel's conflict with Hamas.

Speaking from a campaign stop in Wisconsin, Harris said, "The leader of Hamas is dead and justice has been served. And the United States, Israel, and the entire world are better off as a result."

Sinwar planned and executed the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people. A year later, Hamas is still holding 101 people, seven of whom are believed to be Americans, in Gaza, according to NBC News.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Thursday it had killed Sinwar during a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Harris said of the IDF, "I commend their work. And I will say to any terrorist who kills Americans, threatens the American people, or threatens our troops or our interests: Know this. We will always bring you to justice. Israel has a right to defend itself, and the threat Hamas poses to Israel must be eliminated."

The vice president added, "This moment gives us an opportunity to finally end the war in Gaza. And it must end such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. It is time for the day after to begin, without Hamas in power."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to indicate the war would continue for now.

In a speech Thursday he said, "The person who is in charge of the worst massacre in the history of our people since the Holocaust ... was killed by our courageous soldiers.

"But the task at hand has yet to be completed," he said. "We will go in full force until all your loved ones, who are our loved ones, return home. This is our top commitment. This is my top commitment."

Following her recent "60 Minutes" interview, Harris drew criticism for declining to say if Netanyahu was a "real close" U.S. ally.

Thursday, 17 October 2024 06:54 PM
