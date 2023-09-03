Giuliani to Newsmax: 'Never Had a Strained Relationship' With Trump

Rudy Giuliani, who was lauded by the United States as "America's Mayor" in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York City, has seen enemies coming after him after he began representing former President Donald Trump, but he told Newsmax he does not have a "single regret."

"I would hope that a lot of fair-minded people might sit back and think [that] maybe I haven't changed," Giuliani said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "Maybe they have."

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman claimed on CNN Friday night that Guliani and Trump have a "strained relationship" after his losses in several cases connected with the 2020 election.

"Trump is said to still have some fondness for Giuliani, but Trump has often been very critical of Giuliani over the last couple of years," Haberman said, according to Mediaite.

"I know Maggie from when she was a young reporter for the New York Post and she covered me as a mayor," Giuliani said. "She knows what an exceptional mayor I was. I'm an honest person. She knows it. She also knows she's lying."

He said he hasn't spoken with Haberman in three years, so "how does she know if I have a strained relationship with Donald Trump? ... Throughout this, we have never had a strained relationship, never, not one time."

Giuliani added that he has "extraordinary confidence" in the former president and opted to represent him because "he was an innocent man being charged with Russian collusion."

"He was telling the truth, and this whole group that are behind these cases were lying," he said. "Who turned out to be telling the truth and who turned out to be lying? How many times do we have to do that for the American people who realized they were lying about Russian collusion ... it was all intended to stop him from being president or to remove a lawfully elected president.

"They even put out money for it. Hillary Clinton paid $1.1million for the phony Russian collusion investigation."

And now, Giuliani continued, "They're paying a fortune to try to destroy me in these ridiculous lawsuits."

Last week, Giuliani was found liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., issued the order as a sanction against Giuliani after he failed to turn over electronic records sought by the two Fulton County, Georgia, election workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, in the case.

"Their cases are funded by outside sources," he told Newsmax. "For example, in this case in Atlanta, which is a defamation case, one of the largest Wall Street law firms is representing them ... they probably have run up about $15 million to $20 million in legal bills, and they have eight or 10 people working on the case."

But Giuliani said, "I just say we're not contesting ... we want to move on to the legal aspects of the case. I'm not stupid enough to think I'm going to get a fair trial in front of her in the District of Columbia."

Giuliani has formed a legal defense fund to finance his legal battles, and he told Newsmax that it's important to help fight back in the left's war on conservatives.

His supporters can contribute to the Rudy Giuliani Legal Fund

