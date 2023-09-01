×
Tags: rudy giuliani | legal fund | georgia | trump

Giuliani to Newsmax: Legal Fund Helps Me Fight War on Conservatives

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 12:03 PM EDT

Rudy Giuliani has formed a legal defense fund to finance his legal battles and he tells Newsmax that it's important to help fight back in the left’s war on conservatives.

"I think as President Trump pointed out some time ago, you're going to be next, and I was next, and now there are about 80 other people after me," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" Thursday night.

Giuliani is one of the 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, facing charges in Georgia as part of the sweeping racketeering indictment unveiled last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Important: For more information on the Giuliani Defense Fund go to RudyFund.com

The former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney has denied all charges and says he has been the victim of a political prosecution for exercising his constitutional rights.

"If you are of a conservative mindset, the chances of your being prosecuted in [President Joe] Biden's America are enormously high," Giuliani told Bolling.

Giuliani, who worked as counsel to President Trump, became a national hero revered as "America’s Mayor" after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

Previously he had served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, earning praise for his prosecutions of mobsters and other high-profile criminals.

Giuliani told Bolling that the danger isn't just to Trump or him or others who have "name recognition," but to everyday Americans as well.

"Look at all the people the IRS went after," said Giuliani. "Look at all the people that the Justice Department is going after, characterizing parents as terrorists because they're worried about their kids being mutilated.

“So this is a fight for all of us. When rights are taken away from any American, you can't let it happen, and we have to fight it."

Trump's constitutional rights are being trashed, Giuliani added, including his right to counsel.

"Five of his lawyers are indicted," he said. "That's not an accident. That's a basic attack on the right to counsel so that we can't enjoy the attorney-client privilege and so that other people will be afraid to represent him or his allies."

Giuliani says his supporters can contribute to the Rudy Giuliani Legal Fund at RudyFund.com or by calling 800-224-4919.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 01 September 2023 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

