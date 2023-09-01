Giuliani to Newsmax: Legal Fund Helps Me Fight War on Conservatives

Rudy Giuliani has formed a legal defense fund to finance his legal battles and he tells Newsmax that it's important to help fight back in the left’s war on conservatives.

"I think as President Trump pointed out some time ago, you're going to be next, and I was next, and now there are about 80 other people after me," Giuliani told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" Thursday night.

Giuliani is one of the 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, facing charges in Georgia as part of the sweeping racketeering indictment unveiled last month by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former New York City mayor and President Trump’s personal attorney has denied all charges and says he has been the victim of a political prosecution for exercising his constitutional rights.

"If you are of a conservative mindset, the chances of your being prosecuted in [President Joe] Biden's America are enormously high," Giuliani told Bolling.

Giuliani, who worked as counsel to President Trump, became a national hero revered as "America’s Mayor" after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center.

Previously he had served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, earning praise for his prosecutions of mobsters and other high-profile criminals.

Giuliani told Bolling that the danger isn't just to Trump or him or others who have "name recognition," but to everyday Americans as well.

"Look at all the people the IRS went after," said Giuliani. "Look at all the people that the Justice Department is going after, characterizing parents as terrorists because they're worried about their kids being mutilated.

“So this is a fight for all of us. When rights are taken away from any American, you can't let it happen, and we have to fight it."

Trump's constitutional rights are being trashed, Giuliani added, including his right to counsel.

"Five of his lawyers are indicted," he said. "That's not an accident. That's a basic attack on the right to counsel so that we can't enjoy the attorney-client privilege and so that other people will be afraid to represent him or his allies."

