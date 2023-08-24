×
Tags: rudy giuliani | donald trump | indictment | fulton county | georgia | justice | criminal

Giuliani to Newsmax: America No Longer a 'Just Country'

Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:50 PM EDT

Rudy Giuliani believes the United States can no longer be considered a "just country" after he and former President Donald Trump surrendered before Georgia authorities this week.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," the former Trump attorney said it was difficult to go from cracking down on the mafia in the Big Apple to being treated like a gangster in Fulton County.

"They ... have ruined America as a country of justice," the onetime New York City mayor and prosecutor lamented. "We are no longer entitled to that designation — as a just country. We're not. You can't have two systems of justice. That's a contradiction."

Having to go through the process of getting fingerprinted, booked, and photographed Wednesday at the Fulton County Jail "was a tremendous attack on me," Giuliani stated.

"I've probably prosecuted 6-7,000 cases. Probably the best record ever. There's almost no doubt about that," he continued. "And here I am being treated like a common criminal."

Giuliani was indicted last week by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office along with Trump and 17 other alleged co-conspirators.

He is accused of heading Trump's alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election and is facing counts of racketeering, soliciting public officials, making false statements, and impersonating a public official.

"This case is a fight for our way of life. This indictment is a travesty. It's an attack on not just me, not just President Trump, not just the people of this indictment — some of whom I don't even know – this is an attack on the American people," Giuliani emphasized Wednesday outside the Atlanta jailhouse.

According to The New York Times, the former mayor's bond was set at $150,000 and met.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



Thursday, 24 August 2023 10:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

