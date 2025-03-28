Napolitano to Newsmax: Guardian Says MI6 Involved in Signal Flap

Retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Friday that British foreign intelligence agency MI6 might have been involved in the Signal imbroglio that has vexed the Trump administration.

"This has really produced an uproar in the intelligence community," Napolitano said on "National Report." "The Guardian of London says — are you ready for this? — it was MI-6. It was the British intelligence that doesn't like Donald Trump that wanted to embarrass him.

"All of this is a reason why, in my view, it was wrong for Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to say there's not going to be an investigation. She should unleash the FBI to investigate this. I'm not saying anybody should be prosecuted unless it was a foreign interference, but the president of the United States has the right to know how this happened, and the public has the right to know."

The National Security Agency issued a special bulletin in February that warned that "Russian professional hacking groups are employing the 'linked devices' feature to spy on encrypted conversations."

"The hacking groups," the warning read, "embed malicious QR codes in phishing pages or conceal them in group invite links. After gaining access via the malicious code, the groups add their own devices as a linked device. This allows the group to view every message sent by the unwitting user in real time, bypassing the end-to-end encryption."

Reporters for the German publication Der Spiegel also found that "the contact data of some of those officials (who were on the group chat), including mobile phone numbers, is freely accessible on the internet."

Napolitano pointed out that CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard "say the first day at their jobs when they put a password into their computer, Signal was there on their computer."

"Who put it there?" the judge asked. "How long has it been there?"

Napolitano predicted that the flap over the Signal chat leak is "not going to go away," and said he "originally thought the case before Judge Boasberg … was frivolous."

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg has been assigned to preside over a lawsuit against the Trump administration for using Signal to discuss strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"It is not frivolous," Napolitano said. "It is the tip of an iceberg. I don't know what's going to be revealed in it, but it would be better for the American public if the FBI conducted an investigation in private the way they do, as opposed to litigation in public."

