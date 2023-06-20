×
Tags: rudy giuliani | hunter biden | plea deal | justice system | doj

Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Hunter Plea Final Nail in Justice System Coffin

By    |   Tuesday, 20 June 2023 09:38 PM EDT

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday the Department of Justice's plea deal with Hunter Biden that will allow President Joe Biden's son to avoid a prison sentence sends a bad signal to the world about the U.S. justice system.

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and admit to illegally possessing a weapon after his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he would enter a diversion program, and if he meets the conditions of the program, the gun charge would be removed from his record.

"This is the [final] nail in the coffin to the justice system in America, not just the Justice Department," Giuliani told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We can't hold our heads up at all to the rest of the world. We don't have a justice system. We have a Biden regime that makes decisions based on who you are.

"If you look at this plea, any other ordinary American would go to jail bare minimum two years, maybe five or six."

Giuliani, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, said he was most disturbed about Hunter Biden skating on a charge of possessing a gun while being an unlawful drug user, a felony, if convicted, that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

"These are gun control people," Giuliani said, referring to Democrats in charge of the Department of Justice. "Gun control freaks, actually. They're letting him go on the gun charge? They wouldn't let you go. They wouldn't let me go.

"The one that really bothers me right on the surface is the gun count, where he was treated differently than every other American. I'm sorry, a guy with his lifetime of drug addiction is not walking on a 10-year felony for possessing a gun and lying about it."

Giuliani, a former U.S. attorney for the southern district of New York, said the Bidens carry an arrogance about them that they can do what they want and get away with it.

"They're awful arrogant. Very arrogant," he said. "They haven't believed from the beginning that the justice system would hold them responsible for this. [Joe] Biden from the very beginning knew he had a hold of it, and he has a hold of the FBI in some very, very corrupt way. And he's extraordinarily confident that nothing is going to happen to him or his kid.

"It's almost worse than if nothing were done. It makes it more dramatic, and it advertises that our justice system is gone. It no longer is a system in which people are treated fair and equitably. Just the opposite."

