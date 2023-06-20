McCarthy: Hunter Plea Won't Deter Probes

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday that investigations into alleged influence-peddling schemes by President Joe Biden and his family will not be deterred after Biden's son, Hunter Biden, reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice on tax-related charges to avoid jail time on a gun offense.

"This does nothing to our investigation," McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, according to The Hill. "It actually should enhance our investigation because the DOJ should not be able to withhold any information now saying that there's a pending investigation. They should be able to provide [House Oversight Committee] Chairman [James] Comer with any information that he requires."

As part of the agreement, Hunter Biden, 53, will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses and admit to illegally possessing a weapon after his 2018 purchase of a handgun. As part of that admission, he would enter a diversion program, and if he meets the conditions of the program, the gun charge would be removed from his record.

Christopher Clark, Hunter Biden's attorney, said he considers the case against his client to be resolved, The Hill reported. But the Delaware office of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said the investigation is still ongoing.

McCarthy said he hopes that is not a ploy by the DOJ to withhold information and avoid complying with House Republicans.

"How can Hunter Biden plead guilty, no jail time, and the DOJ say there's still an investigation, try to withhold information to the House?" McCarthy said. "That's unacceptable and will not stand."