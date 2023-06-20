Don Jr. to Newsmax: Bidens Get Away With Crimes; Trump Falsely Charged

The charges Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to on Tuesday were "super minor" and meant to make it look as though the justice system is not weighted against conservative Republicans, Donald Trump Jr. tells Newsmax.

But the Biden's are getting away with the very crimes the DOJ is alleging about his father, former President Donald Trump, he said.

The Justice Department naturally threw "something super minor at him to make it seem like there's a fair justice system, to make it seem like the stuff against him isn't garbage and nonsense, Trump said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"At this point," he said, "the American people see it."

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to pay federal income tax and one count of illegal possession of a weapon.

The former President has been indicted for failing to return classified documents, but Trump Jr. said his father was able when president to declassify them, as his father has said he did.

"They want to send him away to jail for 450 years now," he said, "But Hunter Biden can magically do these things and you can get a cush plea deal and get away with anything.

Former President Trump and his supporters have maintained there is a "two-tiered" justice system at the DOJ, where Democrats like Biden and his family, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are never charged while Trump and his team have been unduly harassed and jailed.

The purpose of the Hunter Biden charges, Trump Jr. said, is so they can say, "We charged them." But, "they'll never even look at the millions of dollars coming inform corrupt foreign entities that you know, magically came to Joe Biden."

"No one even wants to know," he said. "They refuse to look at it. They just say, 'Let's see what happens, we'll kick the can down the road.' Maybe we'll get control of Congress and all of this stuff will magically go away."

The mainstream media, Trump said, reports the case as if it is a "fair resolution" of the matter and not a "sweetheart deal."

"Can you fathom saying that with a straight face of the home team?" he said. "Ask that to all the people who are withering away in prison on lesser gun charges."

