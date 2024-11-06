Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Trump Made GOP Party of Working Man

President-elect Donald Trump realigned the political parties, with Democrats now the party of elites, and Republicans the party of the working man, and he doesn't get the credit he deserves for that, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Johnson said, "I don't often quote or agree with Sen. Bernie Sanders, but to paraphrase him, you know, when you abandon the working class, it shouldn't surprise you that the working class will abandon you. And I think one thing that President Trump has not given much credit for is, he's completely, completely realigned our politics.

"The Democrats are the party of the elite now. But Donald Trump has made the Republican Party the party of the working men and women of this, of this nation. The people that made this country great. You take a look at his tax proposals. No taxes on tips on Social Security, on overtime.

"These are all basically tax breaks directed toward the men and women that work in this country, as opposed to the Democrat Party, pretty much the party of the elite. And people who depend on the government will continue to elect them because they want more government, they want more deficit spending.

"Americans are fed up with it," he added. "They work their tail off. They don't want to see somebody else sitting on the sidelines getting all these government benefits while that massive deficit spending is making their lives unaffordable."

He went on to say that Americans are ready to move forward. He said, "Americans understand how rare and precious America is. They want it healed and unified so that working together, we can start solving these enormous problems that Democrats have created for us."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com