Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Wisconsin 'Going to Be Close'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday that "Wisconsin is going to be close" in the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are neck-and-neck in recent state polls.

Trump and Harris are polling at about 48% on average, according to RealClearPolitics, in Wisconsin, which President Joe Biden won by less than a single percentage point in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 by a single percentage point.

"We've seen a realignment in politics, which is what we need," Johnson said on "Wake Up America." "We need to unify and heal this nation if we're going to start addressing these enormous challenges and problems this nation faces."

He added that "Republicans historically haven't been that great when it comes to early voting, but more than a million people have turned out to vote early in the state of Wisconsin."

According to Johnson, "There's no doubt about it, Republican early voting is up because we've all been encouraging it."

The senator went on to say that he recently spoke with Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Brian Schimming, who "said Democrat early voting is down, which is not a good sign. You know, I'm a little concerned early voting is just robbing from our Election Day voting. But again, if you have Democrat early voting down, I'd say it's a very good sign."