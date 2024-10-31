Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: WH Lying About Biden's 'Garbage' Comment

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "was lying" when she said President Joe Biden did not call former President Donald Trump's supporters "garbage," Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Thursday.

During a Tuesday video call, Biden said, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters." The next day, Jean-Pierre insisted the president "does not view" Trump voters "as garbage."

"His spokeswoman is lying," Johnson told "National Report" co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. "It's obvious Joe Biden thinks half of Americans that support Donald Trump are garbage. He thinks we're potential domestic terrorists. Hillary Clinton thinks we're deplorables.

"President Obama thinks we get bitter and we cling to our guns and religion and remember again that transformation of America. You don't transform something that you love and that you like. So, no, the Democrat leadership, they don't like this country. They want to fundamentally transform it."

Johnson added that Democrat leaders "really don't care that much about the people that vote for them."

"They just want their vote so they can accumulate power. And they use that power to destroy this country," he said. "So again, I hope Americans awaken to the urgency of this moment and realize that this is a make or break moment. We've got to get out there and join the coalition.

"Look at the coalition that President Trump is putting together. Bobby Kennedy, [former Rep.] Tulsi Gabbard, [ex-NFL quarterback] Brett Favre, Elon Musk. These are people that realize Democrats are the danger to democracy, not Donald Trump. Donald Trump loves this country. Donald Trump supporters love this country as well."

With Wisconsin considered to be one of seven key battleground states likely to decide the outcome of the presidential election, Johnson was asked about how things are going in the Badger State for Trump and fellow Republicans.

"Well, listen, I know people [who] are going to vote for Donald Trump, are highly enthused because they realize this is a make or break moment in America," he said. "In Wisconsin, every Wisconsinite said just to live, it's costing them $1,000 more than it cost before President Biden took office.

"We're experiencing the open border with a flood of drugs, methamphetamine, fentanyl, overdoses. We have some populations of 1,000 migrants into a little town like Whitewater of 15,000, overwhelming their education system, their law enforcement, their hospitals.

"So, we're feeling the negative consequences of Democrat governance. And I just hope and pray that Wisconsin's have their eyes open and stop listening to the legacy media and start paying attention to what the truth and what the reality of the situation is."

