Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: We Deserve Answers From Secret Service

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday the Secret Service continues to not answer key questions about the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

"They're not being transparent," Johnson said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Johnson said a bipartisan Senate committee will be investigating the shooting and plans to obtain transcribed interviews from Secret Service personnel in the coming days.

"There are so many questions that remain outstanding that literally could have been answered within certainly days, not weeks," Johnson said. "It's really ridiculous. It is."

The Wisconsin senator wants to know how snipers failed to see the alleged shooter, Thomas Michael Crooks, on top of a building.

"We shouldn't be asking these questions right now," Johnson said. "We should know it already. We should know what sniper team took him out. We should already be interviewing that Secret Service sniper. 'When did you first see this guy? When did you acquire the target'? All those questions remain unanswered."

Johnson said federal agencies are giving the middle finger to the American public and Congress.

"They just can stonewall with impunity," Johnson said. "They've gotten away with it for literally now decades. That has to end. They have to understand they are accountable to the American public. And the way they're held accountable is through the public's representatives, members of Congress."

