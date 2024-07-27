WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Harris Was Indeed Border Czar

Saturday, 27 July 2024 05:19 PM EDT

Addressing media claims that Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't charged by President Joe Biden to fix the border crisis, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that Harris was indeed the border czar in the Biden administration.

"What is most bizarre, and I've seen the clips put in juxtaposition to each other, but you have the mainstream media saying she's been appointed the border czar in 2021, and now they're claiming she was never the border czar," Johnson told "Saturday Agenda."

"Yeah, yeah, she was the border czar. Now ... again, she didn't do anything to secure the border.

"She was on board — as every elected Democrat that I know of is also on board — with an open border. They caused this problem," he said.

"But the media has been hiding that. They'll continue to hide that. And again, even more bizarrely, even though they named her the 'border czar,' now all of a sudden they're claiming she wasn't the border czar because they know what a disaster that policy has been for this country."

According to House Resolution 253, introduced in March 2023 by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Harris "was named 'Border Czar' in charge of leading efforts to stem migration across the United States-Mexico border" on March 24, 2021.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience.

Saturday, 27 July 2024 05:19 PM
