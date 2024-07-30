Secret Service Sniper: Next Assassination Attempt Soon

A Secret Service sniper is claiming another assassination attempt against a presidential candidate is inevitable before Election Day.

In a letter sent to the Secret Service Uniformed Division, the sniper said the shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump exposed weaknesses within the agency.

"This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days?" read the letter. "We all SHOULD expect another attempt to happen before November. We've exposed our inability to protect our leaders due to our leadership."

The unnamed sniper said high-level supervisors should resign in the wake of the assassination attempt.

"Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS. We just got lucky and looked good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors," the letter reads, "only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me."

The sniper, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps and a member of the Secret Service's counter-sniper team said July 13 was "a stain I will never be able to cleanse."

Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, said Tuesday he "cannot defend" why the roof used by the gunman in the assassination attempt of Trump was not secured.

Rowe, testifying before two Senate committees, said he recently traveled to the Pennsylvania shooting site and "What I saw made me ashamed."

Kimberly Cheatle, the prior director of the Secret Service, resigned in the aftermath of a House hearing in which she was berated by lawmakers and failed to answer specific questions about the communication failures preceding the July 13 shooting.