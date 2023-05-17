×
Tags: ron johnson | newsmax | hunter | biden | durham report | corruption

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Durham Exposes Long Line of Corruption

Wednesday, 17 May 2023 09:16 PM EDT

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that special counsel John Durham's report exposes the political establishment's "long continuation of corruption."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday, Johnson pointed to the report bringing to light the dishonesty of the Democratic Party, federal law enforcement agencies, and the mainstream media.

"This would be hidden," Johnson said, responding to a question about the state of things had former President Donald Trump never run for office. "I could not get votes to subpoena the Bidens in 2020. It was too political. So, I didn't have the support in my own committee or the conference to really dig deep."

Meanwhile, he said, "Democrats have no problem in politicizing investigations, making things up. We're constrained by the establishment Republicans from even digging deep."

But things have changed with Republicans taking over the House majority last year, as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, now chairs the Judiciary Committee and James Comer, R-Ky., heads the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"They're building on what Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa] and I got," Johnson said, referring to his effort with Grassley in exposing former FBI agent Timothy Thibault's alleged effort to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Johnson later warned conservative viewers the 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents approved by the Inflation Reduction Act would target them, another example of the weaponization of the federal government.

The IRS has raised the ire of congressional Republicans after a whistleblower claimed the agency removed the entire team investigating Hunter Biden for alleged tax violations, USA Today reported Tuesday.

"Yesterday in front of [the] Finance Committee, we had the former chief of the criminal division of the IRS, and I asked him, 'Have you ever seen in your career an entire IRS investigatory team taken off the case?' " Johnson said, adding the person answered it never happened "in 30 years."

Wednesday, 17 May 2023 09:16 PM
