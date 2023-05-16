Donald Trump to Newsmax: Durham Report 'Great Vindication'

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Newsmax the release of the Durham Report offers some substantial "vindication" for him at long last – and some evidence of "treason" by perpetrators of the Russia collusion hoax.

"This is the biggest story of – maybe in the history of – our country: The crime of the century," Trump told Tuesday night's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"That's been very obvious to me for a long time," he added to host Rob Schmitt. "I would tell you, it's a great vindication. It feels good. The report has been, you know, wildly praised.

"I wish it would have come faster, but the detail he went into — 308 pages — the detail is extraordinary. I guess you could call it treason, you could call it a lot of different things, but this should never be allowed to happen in our country again."

Trump denounced deep state forces he said had worked to cast a "cloud" over his 2016 campaign and subsequent administration, saying the blaming of Russia for election interference was a myth peddled by Democrats.

"There is a deep state," Trump said. "There are a lot of problems, and I did a lot of firing, but it goes down very low, when you look at it."

Hillary Clinton, Trump's 2016 foe, created the Russia hoax to excuse her loss, Trump added.

"Let's blame it on Russia," Trump said in reference to the internal discussions by Clinton's campaign. "Somehow, somebody came up with the idea: Let's blame her loss on Russia."

Trump said this myth had real power, as "the fake news started picking it up" and ultimately refused to let it go: "It ended up going 2½ years, and they made the most of it.

"It's a disgrace, but this was really an excuse for why she lost the election and she blamed it on Russia.

"It's very sad, very bad for our country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!